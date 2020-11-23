WWE: The Undertaker bids his final farewell at Survivor Series 2020

New York: WWE concluded Survivor Series with The Undertaker’s Final Farewell. Fans are paid tribute to The Undertaker as the wrestler says farewell to his 30-year career in the ring. The Undertaker said his final goodbye during a Final Farewell celebration at Survivor Series on Sunday, telling fans: “My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace.”

The Undertaker made his way to the ring, after Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, Big Show, The Godfather, JBL, Mick Foley, The Godwins, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Triple H, Booker T, and Shawn Michaels. and Kane came out with their own entrance music.

The Undertaker was left alone in the ring while the virtual fans around the ring chanted his name. He said that he’s made “that slow walk to this ring” for 30 years and laid people to rest time and time again. “Now my time has come.”

Chants of “Thank you Taker” boomed around him as he continued. “My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace.” Then he struck his iconic pose as Paul Bearer’s “oh yes” played over the speakers. A holographic version of Bearer appeared before Taker.