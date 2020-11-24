Australia vs India: Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma To Miss First Two Tests

New Delhi: The two senior players of Indian cricket team – Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma – have been ruled out of the opening two Tests against Australia due to fitness issues.

Both the players are also doubtful for the remaining two after it was conveyed to the BCCI that the duo will require close to a month to be match fit. The two, who are undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, are already out of contention for the limited-overs leg of the series, which begins with the ODIs on Friday.

Rohit Sharma, who struggled with a hamstring injury while playing for Mumbai Indians, reportedly can’t be given the go-ahead by the NCA till December 8. A 14-day quarantine then puts him out of action till December 22. Though Rohit doesn’t need much match-practice having been an active player in the IPL till the final, his availability till the third Test has been ruled out.

When it comes to Ishant, the pacer ‘needs to board the plane’ immediately to be available for the penultimate Test of the series as he lacks not just in fitness but also match practice.

The Indian team, which landed here after the IPL earlier this month on a chartered flight, was allowed to train in quarantine as Australia battled a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases.

National coach Ravi Shastri had on Sunday stated that the two cricketers’ chances of playing the Test series hinge on whether they are able to board a flight to Australia within this week.

“If you need to play in the Test series or any red-ball cricket, you’ve got to be on the flight in the next three or four days. If you aren’t, then it’s going to be tough,” he had said.

The four-Test series, after the day-night opener in Adelaide, will move to Melbourne (December 26 to 30), followed by games in Sydney (January 7 to 11) and Brisbane (January 15 to 19).

India will be without skipper Virat Kohli after the first Test as he will return to the country to be there for the birth of his first child.