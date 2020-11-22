Count on these three easy yoga asanas to shed belly fat

New Delhi: The festival of lights has just ended. It’s time to work out and get rid of all those extra kilos you have piled on gorging on festive treats. Despite several forms of workout being available today, yoga reigns as the most trusted and effective method of nourishing and toning one’s body in a holistic sense.

Since yoga endeavors to work deeply on the core and the entire body with every asana, the poses mentioned below are a few of them.

Boat poses (Navasana): It is an effective pose that works on reducing belly fat. It tones your abdominal area. It also helps to improve blood circulation by burning the additional fat.

Plank pose: This is one of the most effective yoga postures that can help you achieve a toned and flat belly. As you advance and are able to hold this posture for more than a minute, you will see effective results that engage the abdominal muscles. This posture stimulates the calorie-burning process.

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana): This asana helps in reducing belly fat and is excellent for countering fat around the waist. The posture works on toning your abdomen. It also gives a good stretch to the back, thighs, arms, and chest. This posture works on improving your posture as well.

So, if you are trying to get fit before the New Year celebrations, try these asanas to achieve that goal.