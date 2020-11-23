Anla Navami: Know Its Significance

Bhubaneswar: Anla Navami is observed on the ninth day of the waxing phase of moon (Kartik Shukla Nabami) during the Kartik month (October – November). This Nabami ritual is mainly followed in Odisha.

On this day pujas and rituals are offered to Anla Plant.

The popular belief is that during the Kartik month gods and sages reside on the Anla Tree. Therefore worshipping Awala during the period can help in destroying sins and in fulfilling wishes.

On the auspicious occasion of Anla Navami, ‘Radha Pada Darshan’ ritual is held at famous Gopinath temple of Lord Krishna at Sakhigopal in Puri.

However, this year, hundreds of thousands devotees, who throng the shrine, will miss out on darshan, due to restrictions induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mythology says that having darshan of goddess Radha in Odia woman attire at the temple on this particular day helps the devotees attain salvation. The ritual is conducted on ‘Kartika month’s Shukla Paksha Nabami Tithi’ according to the Indian calendar. The auspicious occasion is observed ahead of 5-day Panchuka on holy month Kartik. Devotees are allowed to look at goddess Radha’s feet only on this day.