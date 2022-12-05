Brown Sugar Worth Rs 9.5L Seized In Puri’s Gop, Smuggler Held

Gop: Konark Excise Police on Monday raided Narsinghpursasan Malliksahi within Gop police station’s Nuahaat outpost limits and apprehended a smuggler while seizing 95 grams of brown sugar from him.

The accused has been identified as Trilochan Swain (32) of Nuabetanda village under Niali police station limits. The accused used to sell brown to peddlers in Charichak, Nimapada, Gop, Nuahaat near in Puri district.

Acting on reliable inputs, under the direction of Excise Superintendent Jagdish Chandra Samal, Konark Excise PS Sub-Inspector Rankanidhi Mallick laid a trap to catch the smuggler red-handed.

Today, when Swain was waiting to sell brown tobacco to a peddler at Narasinghpursasan Malliksahi, the excise cops apprehended him.

Police said the estimated value of seized brown sugar is more than Rs 9.5 lakh. A case (105/22-23) has been registered by the Konark Excise police station.

The accused has been sent to Nimapara Sub-Jail after his bail petition was rejected by a local court.