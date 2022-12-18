Brown sugar worth Rs. 7 lakh seized, peddler held

Bhubaneswar: Sahid Nagar police station on Sunday seized 7 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 7 lakh from a peddler.

The arrested man has been identified as Kalia alias Sukant Sethi (43) of Delang police station area of Puri district, presently residing in Shantipalli Basti in Bhubaneswar.

Based on a tip-off from a reliable source, a special patrolling team of Sahid Nagar police station apprehended the accused from an auto-rickshaw parked under the overbridge near Shantipalli Basti.

During frisking, brown sugar weighing 07 grams was seized from this possession. the auto-rickshaw and Rs 1,200 were also seized.

During interrogation, the accused also admitted that he was selling brown sugar to the general public and that he had been doing this illicit business regularly.

Sahidnagar police station registered a case and forwarded the accused to the court.

So far this year, a total of 92 cases of brown sugar sales have been registered and 167 accused have been forwarded to the court.