Brown Sugar Worth Rs 7.20 L Seized In Balasore, Transgender Held

Balasore: Industrial Area Police in Balasore seized brown sugar weighing 72 grams during patrolling at Tentulia Nagar on Saturday and arrested a transgender in this connection.

The accused, identified as Ravi Behera alias Rakhi (40), of Patana Sahi village under Balugaon police station in Khordha district has been arrested, the police said and added that the seized contraband is estimated to worth around Rs 7.20 lakh.

According to police, the accused was waiting for someone in front of the Reliance petrol pump in Tentulia Nagar when a patrolling unit received a tip-off and intercepted Behera.

During frisking, police found brown sugar weighing 72 grams estimated to worth around Rs 7.20 lakh was seized from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered in this regard and the accused has been forwarded to the court, the police said.