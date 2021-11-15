Brown Sugar Worth Rs 60 Lakh Seized In City, Three Held

Balakati: Police on Monday arrested two drug traders and a buyer in the city on Monday afternoon and seized brown sugar worth Rs 60 lakh, two motorcycles and a car from them.

Police said the seized brown sugar was smuggled from West Bengal and was about to be distributed across the city in small packets through peddlers. However, due to the joint effort of Quick Action Team (QAT) and personnel from Laxmisagar and Balinanta police stations, the drug smugglers were apprehended along with a receiver.

According to information, at around 3.30 pm today police received a tip-off about a brown sugar trader standing near the Santoshi Bihar on Canal Road in Laxmisagar with the intention of selling narcotics drug.

A police team led by SI Ramananda Sahu reached the spot and apprehended the drug trader identified as Kshirod Kumar Sahu of the same locality. Police seized 260 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 25 lakhs, a bike and Rs 5,000 cash from him. It may be mentioned here that Khirod, who was wanted by police for drug trade, had managed to evade arrest so far till his luck ran out today.

In another incident, members of the Balianta Police and Commissionerate Police’s Quick Action Team (QAT) raided in Pahala area and arrested a brown sugar trader along with a buyer. Police seized 300 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 35 lakh, a car and a bike from the two accused.

Among the two arrested, one has been identified as Arun Kumar Nayak, hailing from Jatni police station area. A press ID card was also found in his possession. The other arrested accused is yet to be identified, informed Balianta IIC Jubaraj Swain.