Brown sugar worth Rs 56 L seized in Khurda; 4 including 3 of family held

Khurda: Khurda Model police station today seized brown sugar worth Rs 56 lakhs during a raid at Totapada Chhak and, arrested four persons including three members of a family.

The arrested accused are Sushma Malik (36) of Ramchandi Durgaprasad village under Sadar PS, her husband Shiba Malik (42), son Jayprakash Malik alias Balia (21) and Pratap Kumar Mahapatra (33) of Mahatpala village of Ranpur police station in Nayagarh district.

A passenger auto-rickshaw and 560 grams of brown sugar have been seized from them, informed SP Siddharth Kattaria in a press conference today.

On getting reliable information about trading of brown sugar in Totapada, on the instructions of the SP, the police rushed to the spot and apprehended four persons including three members of a family cracking the deal near the Totapada fish warehouse.

The SP said that the four arrested persons have been forwarded to the court in case No. 86/23.