Brown Sugar Worth Rs 56 L Seized, 4 Including Woman Arrested

Khurda: Police here on Wednesday seized 560 grams of brown sugar near Totapada Chhak in Khurda district and arrested four persons including a woman in connection with the case.

The arrested have been identified as Susma Mallick (39), Siba Mallick (42), Jayaprakash Mallick (21), and Pratap Kumar Mohapatra (33).

Acting on reliable inputs, the police personnel conducted a raid in the area and arrested the peddlers along with the contraband.

The value of seized contraband is estimated to be over Rs 56 lakh, said sources.