Brown Sugar Worth Rs 50L Seized In Separate Raids In Bhubaneswar, Nine Held

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its drive against narcotics smuggling, Commissionerate Police have seized brown sugar worth over Rs 50 lakh in separate raids in Bhubaneswar and arrested nine persons in connection with the case.

The arrestees have been identified as Bijay Kumar Sahu (22) and Raju Reddy os Shanti Nagar while others’ identities were yet to ascertain.

As per reports, police conducted raids at different parts of Bhubaneswar including, KharabelaNagar, Bharatpur, and Chandrashekharpur, and seized brown sugar worth over Rs 50 lakh from their possession.

Reportedly, the cops registered three cases about the same and arrested the accused.

Notably, the commissionerate police had introduced a special anti-drug enforcement drive under the banner of operation white spider to nab the accused linked in this powder business.