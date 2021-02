Bhadrak: Police here have seized brown sugar worth Rs 50 lakh near Ranital area in the district today. Besides, six persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the area and arrested six persons on the charges of smuggling. The cops also seized contrabands worth Rs 50 lakh from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway into the matter, police informed.