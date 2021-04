Mayurbhanj: Police today seized over 400 grams of brown sugar from Takatpur area under Town police station limits in Mayurbhanj district and arrested a person in this connection.

The estimated value of the contraband is said to be around Rs 40 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and seized 417 grams of brown sugar. The cops also arrested a peddler involved in the illegal trade.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.