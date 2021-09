Balasore: Police today seized over 400 grams of brown sugar from Jaleswar area in Balasore district.

The estimated value of the contraband is said to be around Rs 40 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and the narcotics item. The cops also arrested three persons involved in the illegal trade.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.