Brown Sugar Worth Rs 4 Lakh Seized In Puri, Three Arrested

Puri: Police have arrested three persons with the seizure of 40 grams of brown sugar from a vehicle under Sadar Police Station area in Puri on Thursday.

The estimated value of the seized contrabands is Rs 4 lakh, Sources informed.

As per reports, the cops conducted a raid and seized contraband from a private vehicle with a ‘Govt of India’ sticker in Puri Sadar Police Station area. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway into the matter.