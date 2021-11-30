Brown Sugar Worth Rs 39 Lakh Seized In West Bengal’s Lalgola

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch has seized 390gms from an inter-state drug peddler’s house in the Lalgola area of West Bengal.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 39 Lakh, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid at inter-state drug peddler Ismail’s house and seized 390gms of brown sugar. However, the accused managed to escape the spot.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused and further investigation is underway, the police said.