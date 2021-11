Brown Sugar Worth Rs 27 Lakh Seized In Cuttack, One Held

Cuttack: Laalbagh police has seized brown sugar weighing 270 grams at Bellview square in Cuttack city.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Bellview square and arrested a person with the seizure of 270 grams of brown sugar from him.

Further investigation is underway to trace other persons involved in the illegal trade.