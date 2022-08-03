Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized In Balasore

Balasore: A team of the Central Excise on Wednesday carried out raids in different areas of the district, especially those bordering West Bengal.

During the raids, brown sugar worth Rs 26.50 lakh was seized from different locations in Jaleswar and Bhogari blocks, reports stated.

Apart from 265 grams of brown sugar, country liquor smuggled from Bangladesh was also seized. According to reports, a total of 18 litres of hooch were seized by the sleuths.