Brown Sugar Worth Rs 25 L Seized , One Held

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Monday seized 250 grams of brown sugar in the state capital Bhubaneswar and arrested a person in this connection.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 25 lakh, police informed.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the Airfield police station area and arrested the accused with the seizure of brown sugar from him.

According to preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the drug peddler belongs to Uttar Pradesh. Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.