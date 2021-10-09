Brown Sugar Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized In Bhubaneswar Outskirts, One Held

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a peddler and seized brown sugar from his possession at Balianta area in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The estimated price of the seized contraband is Rs 20 lakh, police informed.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested the accused with the seizure of 200 grams of brown sugar.

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.