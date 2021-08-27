Brown Sugar Worth Rs 15 Lakh Seized From Balasore

Balasore: The Excise Department seized 150 grams of brown sugar from at Chalanti chhak on NH-16 under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore and detained two people including a woman in this connection.

The arrested drug dealers have been identified as Nagma Bibi of Binjharpur area in Jajpur and Praful Patra of Jajpur Road.

A special team of 15 members from Jaleswar Excise Department intercepted a Mahindra van at Chalanti chhak on NH-16 and seized 150 grams of brown sugar from the vehicle.

The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs 15 lakh.

It is to be noted that teams of Special Task Force (STF), police and Excise Department have seized brown sugar worth Rs 6 crore from Jaleswar area within one month.