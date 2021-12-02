Brown Sugar Worth Rs 14 Lakh Seized In Puri, Two Held

Puri: A joint team of the Special Task Force of the Odisha crime branch and Puri Town police seized 140gms brown sugar near Jagannath Ballav parking here.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a joint raid and arrested two persons with the seizure of contrabands from them.

The estimated value of the seized brown sugar is Rs 14 lakh, police informed.

Further investigation is underway to trace the other accused involved in the illegal trade, the police said.