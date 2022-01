Puri: Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch along with the Baselisahi police have arrested five persons with the seizure of 140 grams of brown sugar in Puri district on Friday.

Action on a tip-off, the joint team intercepted a car near Hunkareswar temple and arrested the five accused. The cops have also seized 140 gm brown sugar and Rs 50,000 from them.

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, police said.