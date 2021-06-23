Brown Sugar Worth Rs 13 Lakh Seized In Bhadrak, Two Peddlers Held

Bhadrak: Town Police have seized 112 grams of brown sugar during patrolling on National Highway 16 at Motel Chowk and arrested two peddlers.

Bhadrak Town police arrested Jagbandhu Lenka, 38, of Badbarchikaya village and Indramani Sahu, 50, of Kadbarang village under Agarpada police station limits.

Police seized 112 grams of brown sugar, a mobile phone, a motorcycle, and Rs 2,000 cash from them.

The market value of the seized brown sugar is said to be over Rs 13 lakh, and further investigation is underway, the police said.