Brown Sugar Worth Rs 12 Lakh, Country-Made Gun Seized From Smuggler In City

Bhubaneswar: Bharatpur Police on Saturday arrested a drug smuggler after seizing 12 grams of brown sugar and a country-made gun from his possession.

The arrested accused is Kanha alias Papuna Pradhan (24) of Chandaka police station area. Accused Kanha used to smuggle brown sugar from Bhadrak, Balasore and sell it at different places of Bhubaneswar, the police source said.

Acting on a tip-off received from reliable sources, a special team of Bharatpur police station raided the GA plot in Bharatpur area and apprehended Kanha. On frisking, a 7.65mm country-made revolver along with 12 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 12 lakhs was seized from him.

During interrogation, the accused also admitted that he was selling brown sugar to the public and kept a gun with him to scare other traders and demand more money from customers in return for brown sugar.

In connection with this incident, Bharatpur Police registered a case and forwarded the arrested accused to the court. Accused Kahana was earlier arrested for the same offence of smuggling brown sugar.

This year, a total of 76 brown sugar smuggling cases have been registered and 145 accused have been produced before the court. A total of 2 kg 279 grams 80 milligrams of brown sugar and Rs 7.33 lakh, 310 grams of gold, 450 grams of silver, 63 mobile phones, 27 bikes, one laptop, two guns and five live bullets have been seized.