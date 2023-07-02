Brown Sugar Worth Rs 11 Lakh Seized, Smuggler Held In Balasore

Balasore: The Excise Patrolling Squad today apprehended a smuggler and seized 110 grams of brown sugar from him near Kamaripur village near Bahanga. The arrested youth has been identified as Kartik Chandra Sahu (36).

On receiving information from a reliable source, surveillance was conducted in Kamaripur village under Khantapada police station.

This morning, a 12-member team led by Excise Inspector Galuram Soren nabbed the brown sugar trader Kartik and seized 110 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 11 lakh rupees from him.

The Excise department has filed a case 54/23-24 and the accused has been forwarded to the court.