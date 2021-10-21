Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized, One Held

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday seized 1.043 grams of brown sugar following a raid near Tangi area on NH-16.

Besides, one Shafikul of West Bengal’s Murshidabad was arrested in connection with the case.

Acting on reliable inputs, the officials of STF conducted a raid and arrested Khokan while he was trying to strike a deal of the narcotics.

The approx value of the seized contraband is said to be around Rs 1 crore, said the officials.

” The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person was arrested and will be forwarded to the court of Special Judge cum District and Sessions Judge, Cuttack,” STF said in a release.