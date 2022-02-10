Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Balasore, One Held

Balasore: The Special Task Force (STF) team of Bhubaneswar seized over 1kg of brown sugar from Soro on Thursday and arrested a person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Babu a.k.a Kalim, son of Sheikh Sabbiruddin of Kajimahalla under Soro police limits.

Acting on reliable input, the STF team conducted a raid on NH-16 i.e. opposite Hotel Leo Sai International and apprehended the drug dealer.

Following a thorough search, they found 1 kg 100 gms of brown sugar and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession.

Following this, a case has been registered in this connection by STF under section 21(c)/29 of the NDPS Act 1985.

It is pertinent to mention that since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 48 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin and more than 89 quintals of Ganja /Marijuana and arrested more than 122 drug dealers/peddlers.