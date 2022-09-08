Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.30 Cr Seized In Balasore, Peddler Held

Balasore: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch has seized around 1380 grams of brown sugar in Balasore and arrested a drug peddler in this connection.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs1.30 crore, officials informed.

The arrestee has been identified as Sk Rafiq alias Ruga from Panchkula, West Bengal, currently living at Masjidgali, Arada Bazar under Sahadevkhunta police limits of Balasore.

Acting on reliable input, the cops conducted a raid at Masjidgali near Railway Level Crossing, Aradabazar, Balasore on Wednesday against illegal deal possession of Narcotic Drugs and arrested the accused.

The cops have also seized contraband weighing 1380 gm and other incriminating materials from his possession.

Following this, a case has been registered in this connection Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and further investigation is on in this regard. Rafiq was also involved in three other criminal cases including narcotic cases in Balasore district.