Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 30L Seized In Bhadrak, Peddler Held

Bhadrak: Continuing its drive against narcotics smuggling, police seized brown sugar worth over Rs 30 lakhs and arrested a peddler in this connection here on Wednesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Manoranjan Malik, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a motorcycle rider at Puruna Bazar. On searching, 330 grams of brown sugar was seized from his possession. The estimated value of the contraband is around Rs 33 lakh, sources informed.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway, sources said.