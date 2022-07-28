Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1 L Seized In Khurda, Couple Arrested

Khurda: Police here on Thursday seized brown sugar worth over Rs 1 lakh during a raid at Swapneswar Sahi in Town Police limits area here.

Besides, a husband-wife duo has been arrested in connection with the case. However, the identities of the arrested persons were not known immediately.

Actin on reliable inputs, police conducted a raid at Swapneswar Sahi and arrested the couple with contraband. Rs 25000 cash was also seized from the possession of the accused.

Police have registered a case and further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.