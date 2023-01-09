Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1 Cr Seized In Nayagarh’s Fatepur

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police has seized brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore from Fatepur area in Nayagarh district.

Besides, one person has also been arrested in connection with the case.

Based on intelligence inputs, a raid was conducted by team of STF personnel near Fatepur area. During the search, STF found brown sugar and some cash from the possession of the accused, said sources.

More details awaited.