Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1 Cr Seized In Khurda; 3 Peddlers Held

Khurda: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch seized brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore at Razabazar area of Khurda district on Thursday.

The officials have also arrested three persons in connection with the case. They have been identified as Sk Samir, Sayed Imtiyaz and Ratiranjan Routray.

Acting on reliable inputs, the officials of STF conducted a raid at a hideout in Razabazar area under Jatani police limits and arrested the accused persons with the contraband.

Besides, Rs 1,65, 000 cash was also recovered from their possession.

Reportedly, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 21(c)/29 of NDPS Act 1985 and further investigation in the case is underway, said sources.