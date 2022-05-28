Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1 Cr Seized In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch has seized brown sugar worth over Rs 1 Crore at Baramunda area in Bhubaneswar.

Besides, two interstate drug peddlers have also been arrested in connection with the case. They have been identified as Kapildev Mujumdar and Rashmiranjhan Bhol.

Acting on the basis of intelligence input, the STF had conducted a raid at Baramunda area yesterday. During the search, brown sugar weighing 01 kg 238 gram, Rs 17000 cash, and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from their possession.

Besides the above, one Fake ID card as Dr. Gynecology, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Xerox copy of photographs in Police Uniform, ID Card as GM, Swastika Event Ltd, One Bullet motorcycle, and two Laptops were seized from the possession of the accused.

The special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing.

Since 2020, STF has seized more than 52 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine, and more than 93 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, 750 grams Opium, and arrested more than 146 drug dealers/peddlers.