Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1 Cr Seized In Bhubaneswar, Peddler Held

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) have seized brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore and apprehended a peddler on Saturday evening.

On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by team of STF, BBSR at Unit-8, Bhubaneswar with the help of Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar on 20.05.2023 evening against illegal dealing/possession of Narcotic Drugs.

One drug peddler namely Chittaranjan Sahoo alias Madhu of Dinabandhuur, Kalanga in Dhenkanal was apprehended by the STF. During search contraband brown sugar weighing 01 Kg 107 gram (1107 gm), one motorcycle and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession.

The arrested accused person will be forwarded to the court of District & Sessions cum Spl. Judge, Khordha at Bhubanewar. In this connection STF PS Case No.11 dated 21.05.2023 U/s 21(c)/29 of NDPS Act 1985 has been registered and investigation is underway, the STF said.

Special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 69 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 113 quintals of Ganja/Marijuna, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 168 drug dealers/peddlers.