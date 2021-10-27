Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1 Cr Seized In Bhadrak, 2 Held

Bhadrak: Bhadrak Rural Police has seized a huge cache of brown sugar during MV checking in Bhadrak district and arrested two persons in this connection on Wednesday.

The arrestees have been identified as Shrikanta Pradhan (35) and Arun Sethi (32) of Hasinpur village of the district.

According to reports, police intercepted the accused during MV checking when they were travelling without helmets and masks. On searching, they found around 1.30 Kg of brown sugar from them. The cops also seized three mobile phones from them.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is over Rs 1 crore, police informed.

Following this, a case has been registered and the accused has been forwarded to court. Further investigation is underway in this regard, police said.