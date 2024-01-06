Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1 Cr Seized From Puri, Peddler Held

Puri: In a huge bust, the Special Task Force officials seized over 1 kg of brown sugar worth over 1 crore following a raid at Nimapara in Puri district on Saturday and arrested one person in this connection.

Based on an intelligence input, the STF team conducted a raid at Nimapara area and arrested the smuggler while he was making a deal of the contraband. During the search, brown sugar weighing over 1 kg and other incriminating materials were recovered.

The accused has been forwarded to the court. A case under NDPS Act, 1985 has been registered against the drug peddler in the police station.