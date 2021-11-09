Brown Sugar Worth Around Rs 1 Crore Seized In Balasore, 2 Arrested

Balasore: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch seized a huge amount of brown sugar worth around Rs 1 crore from Nayabazar vegetable market in Balasore.

Based on an intelligence input, the STF team conducted the raid in the area and nabbed two drug peddlers in this connection.

A case in this regard was registered by the STF under various Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Notably, the State police have intensified its anti-narcotics operations all over Odisha in the last few months. The STF has conducted raids at different places and registered cases against seven drug peddlers.