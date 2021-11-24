Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 25 lakh Seized In Khurda, One Held

Khurda: Continuing the crackdown against the illegal trade of contrabands, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has seized 253 grams of brown sugar near Taratua under Khurda police limits and arrested a person in this connection.

The arrestee has been identified as Pramod Kumar Panda alias Somu (20) of Sriram Nagar in the district.

Acting on reliable input, the officials conducted a raid near Taratua under Khurda police limits and seized contraband along with other incriminating materials from the drug peddler.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985 and further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.