Brown Sugar Seized In Puri; Three Peddlers Held

Puri: Three drug peddlers were arrested in the Pilgrim town of Puri and 6.30 grams of brown sugar was seized from them on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, Baselisahi police intercepted the drug peddlers while they were en route to Puri from Brahmagiri area on a motorcycle this morning.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Bijay Kumar Mishra (30), of Senapati Bagicha under Talabania police station, Narasimha Samantaraya (30), of Dolamandapa Sahi under Town police station and Jitendra Mohanty (35), of Narendrakona area under Kumbharpada police station limits, informed Puri Additional SP Mihir Panda.

Around 6.30 grams of brown sugar, Rs 400, cash, three mobile phones and a bike without a licence plate were seized from them, he added.

Baselisahi police station has registered a case (206/21) against the accused persons under Section (21)B of the NDPS Act and forwarded them to the court.