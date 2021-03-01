Brown Sugar Seized In Khurda, Three Held

Khurda: In a major crackdown, police seized around 654 grams of brown sugar and arrested three persons in this connection in Khurda district today.

The estimated price of the contraband is around Rs 65 lakhs, police informed.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid near Reliance petrol pump and arrested three persons involved in the smuggling of brown sugar. The cops also seized 654 grams of brown sugar, Rs 95,000 in cash, a car, and six mobile phones from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is undergoing into the matter, police said.