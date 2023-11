Balasore: Jaleswar Police have seized brown sugar in Balasore and arrested one person in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Jaleswar area and seized about 338 gms of brown sugar worth Rs. 38 lakhs. Also the police seized Rs. 11,000 cash from the accused.

The accused was taken into custody. Further investigation is underway, the police said.