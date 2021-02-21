Brown Sugar Seized From Hotel In Athagarh; Two Held

Athagarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police Crime Branch busted a brown sugar smuggling racket from a hotel near Ankula area in Athgarh.

In the major breakthrough in a crackdown against the illegal narcotics trade, the team seized nearly 175 gram of brown sugar and arrested two persons including the hotel owner.

Acting on specific information, Crime Branch’s Special Task Force raided the hotel and arrested two accused. Besides, contraband worth over Rs 7 lakh was seized.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered. A further investigation is underway, sources said.