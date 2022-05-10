Brown Sugar Peddler Held in Khurda; 20 gm Contraband, Rs 3.51 lakh Cash, Speed Bike Seized

Khurda: Police on Tuesday arrested one brown sugar peddler and seized 20 grams of the contraband worth Rs 1 lakh from his possession at Bhaliabadi Hatiasuni Sahi in Khurda Model police station limits.

Acting on reliable information and on the direction of Khurda SP, a police team led by SDPO Sushil Kumar Mishra including Model PS IIC Sanjay Kumar Pattnaik and others raided the house of Raja alias Rajesh Pattnaik (21) at Bhaliabadi Hatiasuni Sahi and caught him red-handed while selling brown sugar to a customer.

The police team seized 20.15 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 1 lakh from the possession of the accused person, and Rs 3,51,200, in cash & a speed bike (Yamaha R15) from the house.