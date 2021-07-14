Brown Sugar, Over Rs 34 Lakh Cash Seized; 2 Held

Bhubaneswar: Police here have seized around 550 grams of brown sugar and Rs 34.8 lakh cash during a raid at a house in Kesura under Saheed Nagar police limits.

According to Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi, two persons including a woman have been arrested in connection with the case. Besides, one Alto car and a motorcycle have also been seized.

Commissionerate Police has now launched a manhunt to nab the husband of the woman.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.