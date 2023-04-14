Brothers Duo Held For Peddling Brown Sugar In City

Bhubaneswar: Maitri Vihar police today apprehended two brothers for peddling brown sugar in Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of Maitri Vihar police station conducted a surprise raid near Ekamraswar Prakalpa Vidyalaya and apprehended the accused duo.

During frisking, the cops recovered six grams of brown sugar from the accused persons and took them into custody.

The accused duo has been identified as Chiku Swain (32) and Chintu Swain (30), both sons of Krushna Chandra Swain of Kalaka village under Niali PS limits in Cuttack district. They are presently staying at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar.

During interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to have been selling brown sugar in the locality. After arrest, the duo has been forwarded to the court, the police said.