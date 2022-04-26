Brother-sister Duo Dies, Mother Critical Due To Suspected Food Poisoning

Berhampur: A brother-sister duo died while the mother became critically ill due to suspected food poisoning at Gadaguma village under Rambha police limits in Ganjam district.

According to reports, Ramakrushna Maharana’s wife, his 2-year-old son Rudra and 4-year-old daughter complained of severe stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea late on Monday night after consuming milk.

However, their condition deteriorated this morning. Following this, they were rushed to the Chhatrapur Hospital, where doctor declared the two children dead.

Later, the woman was shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment.