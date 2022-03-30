Broken Ribs & Spinal Injury Led To Cameraman Manas Swain’s Death: Autopsy Report

Bhubaneswar: After the arrest of Sarmistha Rout, the prime accused of cameraman Manas Swain’s murder case, the Crime Branch has unearthed various spine-chilling facts.

Meanwhile, the autopsy report of deceased Swain revealed that he was assaulted with a blunt object, fatally.

The report was handed over to the Crime Branch by SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities and it said that antemortem injuries like broken ribs and spinal injury.

Swain was bleeding profusely for a long time, which led to his death. The report also stated that he did not have food for a long time, prior to his death.

On the other hand, four dedicated teams of the Crime Branch is engaged in interrogating four accused who are on police remand. They were questioned for around six hours on Wednesday, sources added.

The Crime Branch has secured police remand of prime accused Sarmistha Rout, her associate Jhuna Bhoi, ex-OIS officer Niranjan Sethi, and Ranjan Nayak, for five days. So far, eight persons have been arrested in this case. It is pertinent to be mentioned that Sarmishta and Jhuna were on the run for over one month.