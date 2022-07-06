Brock Lesnar To Challenge Roman Reigns For Undisputed Universal Championship Title At WWE Summerslam 2022

New Delhi: Brock Lesnar will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 2022 later this month.

WWE has confirmed that it will be the last time when Reigns and Lesnar will square off in a one-on-one match. The company took to Twitter to make the major announcement and wrote: “One last time. One last match. Last Man Standing. @WWERomanReigns vs. @BrockLesnar Undisputed WWE Universal Championship #SummerSlam @HeymanHustle.”

It is pertinent to mention that the duo have had a history of winning titles from one another and in Wrestlemania 38, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar becoming a holder of two WWE titles.