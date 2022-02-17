Broad Daylight Loot: Miscreants Snatch Gold Chain From Woman In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a broad daylight incident, two bike-borne miscreants have allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in Bhubaneswar this morning.

According to reports, the incident took place while the woman was returning home from a nearby temple when the miscreants intercepted and snatched gold chain from her neck at VSS Nagar Road near Sainik School in Bhubaneswar at around 6:30 am and fled from the spot.

Following the incident, the victim immediately filed a complaint with Sahid Nagar Police Station.

On the basis of the complaint, police have launched a probe into the matter. Further investigation is underway to nab the accused.